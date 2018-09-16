Uladi Mussa dismisses UTM chances of winning 2019 polls

Newly elected Central Region Vice President for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Uladi Mussa has said United Transformation Movement (UTM) should not dream of winning next year’s elections because it is a novice in politics.

Mussa said DPP will win the polls resoundingly, followed by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and People’s Party (PP) on second and third positions respectively; while UTM will come a distant fourth.

He was speaking Saturday during a political rally at Ndindi Trading Center in Salima.

“UTM is not a big party; there is no way a party can win in Malawi within its few months of existence.

That cannot happen in this country. Chilima should have waited for APM [President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika] to finish his 10 years before having a thought of contesting as a President,” said Mussa.

Mussa said DPP has vibrant structures in every district across the country and continues putting in place more structures to help it win the elections with a landslide.

Speaking to Malawi News Agency (MANA) in an interview, DPP National Director of Elections, Ben Phiri said the party is getting stronger every day and there is no way it can lose in 2019 polls.

He said DPP still remains the most popular party in the country.

“Some of these parties are just claiming popularity while they are not. Let’s do away with politics of name calling and venture into issue based politics. That is the only way we can help this country to grow,” said

Phiri.

Phiri urged crowds that attended the rally to vote in next year’s ballot to exercise their constitutional right of choosing leaders of their choice.

