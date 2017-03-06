Uladi Hands Himself Over To ACB, Now Arrested Over Malawi Passport Scandal

Former ruling People’s Party (PP) interim leader Uladi Mussa who on Monday morning voluntarily surrendered himself to the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Lilongwe to answer questions over alleged passport scandal has been arrested and he is being kept at Area 3 Lilongwe Police Station.

Mussa surrendered himself to ACB after some media reports that the bureau was looking for him and obtained a warrant of arrest from Lilongwe Resident Magistrate’s Court under case number 176/2017.

He is alleged to have abused his office when he was Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, when he allegedly granted Malawi citizenship to over 50 foreigners in 2013.

“I came here early even before they opened their offices. I am waiting for them so I can hear what they are looking for,” Mussa said.

He denies any wrong doing , saying the matter is “ trumped-up and politically motivated.”

Mussa said before scores of PP supporters that the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has an elaborate plot to paralyse the opposition as Malawi prepares next elections due in 2019.

“This is a plot to annihilate the political competitors like Change Golo [Uladi],” said Mussa as the supporter cheered him.

Mussa’s cases follows the summoning of former chief immigration officer Hudson Mankhwala who appeared before the court on Wednesday where he was charged with neglect of official duties contrary to Section 121 of the Penal Code and abuse of office contrary to Section 25B (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act.

He is expected to answer two charges of neglect of official duties contrary to Section 121 of the Penal Code and abuse of office contrary to Section 25b (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act.

