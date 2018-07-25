UK Minister for Africa, Harriett Baldwin, visits Malawi from Thursday July 26 to July 28, 2018 to further strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

During her time in the country, the Minister will have discussions with Government ministers; meet leaders of the opposition parties; meet business representatives; and visit UK aid-funded projects. These projects include health facilities and small-scale agricultural producers, supporting poverty reduction and economic growth.

The Minister will also visit Majete National Park, to see how the Malawi Park Rangers are combatting the illegal wildlife trade, with training and advice from British military and how local communities can best be involved in these efforts.

The Minister arrives in Malawi following a visit to Zambia.