UK Commends Govt For Fighting Human Trafficking

Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi has called on stakeholders to join hands in curbing Trafficking in Persons (TIP) in the country.

He made the remarks when he launched the TIP project called Strengthening the implementation of a comprehensive response to Trafficking in persons in Malawi.

Dausi said government is committed to ensuring that the country should not be used as a conduit for traffickers.

“Government has put in place various initiatives such as the establishment of the Trafficking in persons fund and the Trafficking in persons act which are aimed at discouraging would be perpetrators” said Dausi.

He hailed the British government for the financial support that it renders towards eradication of the vice in the Country.

British high commissioner to Malawi Holly Tett concurred with Dausi that the fight against the vice can only be won if all stake holders join hands.

She also commended the government of Malawi for making great strides in eradication of the vice.

“Government has shown commitment in eradicating the vice by among others coming up with the Trafficking in person act and funds these initiatives shows that this administration takes issues of the vice seriously and is committed to curb it.

“I would also like to call upon all relevant stake holders to join hands in order to compliment government efforts in curbing the vice”said she.

On her part United Nations Office On Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Regional Representative Zhuldyz Akisheva said her organisation has allocated half a million US dollars in order to compliment government efforts in eradicating the vice.

She said the money will be used to help integration of TIP victims into society.

Like this: Like Loading...