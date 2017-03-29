UDF Guns Down Misguided ‘Soja’: Lucius Banda Has No ‘Balls’ To Suggest That He Is More UDF

UNITED DEMOCRATIC FRONT

PRESS STATEMENT

MEDIA ATTACKS ON THE UDF PARTY BY HON. LUCIUS BANDA MP

The United Democratic Front, party has noted with regret several misleading statements made against the party by Hon Lucius Banda member of the parliament for Balaka North Constituency, in the media in the recent times. It is a fact that Hon. Lucius Banda, was involved in all the decisions and discussions that led to the current working relationship between the UDF party and the Democratic Progressive Party, DPP.

Hon. Lucius Banda accepted to be leader of the UDF in parliament with the support of the party president, Rt.Hon Atupele Muluzi. It should be noted that this is not an elected position but one appointed by the leader of the party. His acceptance of the role was a clear indication of his understanding and support of the relationship with the DPP, despite his choice to remain in the opposition benches.

The UDF as party has tolerated the increasingly disruptive and conduct of Hon.Lucius Banda, in the spirit of democracy and the core principles of our party. His continued negative comments to the media against his own party cannot further be tolerated being a member of the National Executive Committee of the party.His statements against the party and its leadership in the media have the potential to bring disunity in the party which is very unfortunate.

The distorted perspective that he offered about the relationship between the UDF and the DPP appears to be simply cheap political advantage.Having accepted him back into the party following his foray with the People’s Party, he has no moral ground to suggest that he is more UDF that the many members who have remained loyal to the party since its inception.

The UDF’s support of Hon. Lucius Banda, has been unbending and as such the party is saddened by these events.The party therefore, humbly advises Hon.Lucius Banda, to be honest and sincere remembering that he is a servant of his constituency and the party.

The party will always open its doors for Hon.Lucius Banda, to present his grievances to the party by observing decorum as opposed to the media. The UDF party shall then make appropriate decisions on the same.

Finally, the UDF party would like to advise all its members that these issues will expeditedly be resolved such that it can continue with the critical work of rebuilding a strong and united party.

National Publicity Secretary

Ken Ndanga

