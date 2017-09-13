UDF Councilor Retains Mangochi Town Council Chairmanship

Mangochi Town council Monday retained United Democratic Front (UDF) councilor for Katuli Ward, Omar Jabil Magombo as its Chairperson while the position of vice chairperson went to Twaha Salanje of Namavi Ward.

The dual were elected during the extra ordinary full council meeting held at the boma where councilors, chiefs and parliamentarians were present.

Magombo beat his UDF counterpart and former vice chair John Saidi Makolera of Namalaka Ward with 21 votes. Salanje went unopposed for the position of vice chairperson.

Councilors Magombo and Salanje have since urged fellow councilors to unite and work together with the council secretariat for development to forge ahead in the lake shore district.

“Let us together promote transparency and accountability in the way we run the affairs of the council,” said Magombo in his acceptance speech.

Salanje said their election signified the trust council members had in them and that they would not let them down.

District Commissioner (DC) for Mangochi, Reverend Moses Chimphepo, described the elections as free and fair adding he was pleased with the peace and harmony that prevailed during the polls.

“I am particularly delighted to note that the members had chosen leaders of their choice without being ‘coerced by invisible forces’. You have also accepted the results,” said the Reverend Chimphepo.

He said the chairperson and his vice are the political masters of the council whose tasks among others would be to provide strategic policy direction for the council.

He therefore assured the members that the council secretariat would render full support to the newly elected leadership for the council to serve the communities better. (By Marvelous Zinga, Mana)

