U-turn: Malawi’s Top Gospel Musician Patience Namadingo Preaches Against Bushiri In Latest Single ‘Dziko liri pamoto’

When the days were good, Namadingo sang a praise song for South African based flamboyant Prophet Shepherd Bushiri. Now he has decided to throw subliminal jabs at the man of God whose ministry is under fire in South Africa.
In his new release Dziko liri pamoto set to be featured in his to-be launched album, Namadingo has laughed off modern Prophets accusing them of fooling people.
In the first verse of the song, Namadingo is generalising his accusations. However in the second verse he throws pointers at Bushiri.
“Mtsogoleri Yesu samalimbana ndi anthu, sali ngati chipani cha ndale, safuna ma vote Yesu,” sings Namadingo.
His message might in a way be referred to Bushiri whom the ruling Democratic Progressive Party has accused of working with politicians and operating as a politician.
When Namadingo was contacted to comment on the song, he refused. (Malawi24)
Nganganyase kali ndi auphawi kamawakwana….amakondwera…koma inu?
You Guys,who Is Aman Of God? U Mean Bu….? Do Not Yourself,man Of God Was Is Will Only Be Jesus Nt Nyasi Za Anthuzo
Malawi voice takambani za chaponda
Kkkkkkk bushiri followers are funny thy come him man of God but when people start to question about his power non of them thy are not sure if his true man of God either all thy will say his rich he got money bra bra bra a
Waite a minet if his is true man of your testmony is a key for him to b man of God and the rest of us we can see the light through u
Chomwe madxiwa mkutukwana
Ana anjoka inu ngati tate wanu bushiri yo