U-turn: Malawi’s Top Gospel Musician Patience Namadingo Preaches Against Bushiri In Latest Single ‘Dziko liri pamoto’

In his new release Dziko liri pamoto set to be featured in his to-be launched album, Namadingo has laughed off modern Prophets accusing them of fooling people.

In the first verse of the song, Namadingo is generalising his accusations. However in the second verse he throws pointers at Bushiri.

“Mtsogoleri Yesu samalimbana ndi anthu, sali ngati chipani cha ndale, safuna ma vote Yesu,” sings Namadingo.

His message might in a way be referred to Bushiri whom the ruling Democratic Progressive Party has accused of working with politicians and operating as a politician.

When Namadingo was contacted to comment on the song, he refused. (Malawi24)