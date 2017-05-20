Two Zambian Ministers Attend Malawi Parliament

Two Zambian cabinet ministers on Friday attended the 6th meeting of the 46th Session of Parliament ahead of the National Budget presentation in Lilongwe.

The two were introduced as Minister of National Defence, Honorable Davis Chama and Minister of Home Affairs, Steven Kantango.

Speaker of Parliament, Richard Msowoya welcomed the Ministers to Malawi Parliament and said he takes pride when neighbors like Zambians find time to visit Parliament.

“Welcome to Malawi Parliament, I take pride when neighbors whom we share a lot of things come to visit us, you are most welcome indeed,” said Msowoya.

In her remarks, Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Grace Obama Chiumia said the two countries had joint meetings on issues of defence and security and that they were invited to visit the august house before departing for Lusaka, Zambia.

“We had a joint meeting yesterday between the Malawi Police and the Army with our Zambian counterparts. It was a fruitful meeting. These are meetings we hold annually where we share experiences and challenges on issues of security, cyber crime and illegal immigrants and come up with solutions.

“Each and every time we have such meetings we make commitments and this time we provided updates on how far we have gone with the commitments and I am pleased to say that we have made wonderful progress on our commitments just like our counterparts in Zambia,” said Chiumia.

The two Ministers have since left for Zambia. (By Maston Kaiya

Lilongwe, May, 20, Mana)

