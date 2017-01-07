Two Female Must Students Score High In Biomedical Engineering, To Represent Malawi At ABEC Meet In Egypt

Two female students from the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) will between end January next year attend an Association of Biomedical Engineers in Africa summer school in Egypt.

The two Biomedical Engineering students– Omega Mitinda and Jacqueline Dzidzi, will represent MUST and Malawi at the conference.

According to Head of Engineering at MUST, Edwin Khundi, the two were selected by ABEC officials based on the scores of their group projects.

“As an Engineering Department at MUST, we conduct weekly research meetings where we also assist students to conduct research both at local and international levels. This year, we supported Biomedical Engineering students to apply for ABEC’s Innovation Challenge which involved designing biomedical devices. The students were placed into different groups and given different project titles. Omega and Jacqueline will, therefore, represent their groups at the summer school,” said Khundi in an interview.

Ms Mitinda’s group conducted research on the design and manufacturing of a smart incubator while the group of Ms Dzidzi conducted research on designing and manufacturing a low cost oxygen machine.

The two students are expected in Egypt by January 27, 2017. The ABEC Summer School is sponsored by the United Nations.

