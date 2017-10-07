Two Catholic Priests Survive Road Accident In Chikwawa

The vehicle two priests were traveling in was extensively damaged…Pic Courtesy of Chikwawa Police

Two catholic priests under the Chikwawa Diocese have survived a road accident which happened Thursday around 11 O’clock in the morning when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned several times in the district’s escarpments.

According to Chikwawa Police Traffic Officer, Sergeant Tonny Malimusi, the two priests are Fr Cosmas Chasukwa who is a Parish Priest at St Michaels’s Parish under Chikwawa Diocese and Fr Maloya who is a Rector at Mzimu Woyera Seminary in the district.

Malimusi said the accident happened at Saidi Village on Chikwawa escarpments and that the two were travelling in a Toyota Land cruiser Station Wagon registration number MJ 1737 belonging to Chikwawa CADECOM from Blantyre to Chikwawa.

He said on arrival at the point of accident, Fr Chasukwa who was driving the vehicle experienced blake failure while descending and negotiating a bend towards Thabwa Roadblock.  He missed the road, hitting a tree on the left then overturned several times.

According to Malimusi, both priests sustained minor injuries.

In a related development, a freight liner truck registration number MH 5884/MH 5575 is reported to have fallen around Dyeratu Area in Chikwawa District when the load it carried went one side making it fall after losing balance.

Malimusi said the incident happened on Thursday around 05:50 in the evening when the truck which carried 700 bags of maize husks each weighing 50 kilograms was coming from Liwonde going to Ngabu and was earmarked to deliver the husks at Sidik Mia’s compound.

Chikwawa Traffic Officer said upon arrival at Dyeratu T-junction, the load went one side due to its heaviness and the road condition which led to the sideways fall of the vehicle.

The driver of the car, 45 year old Kyuson Chimkango, from Mbere Village in Traditional Authority Kawinga in Machinga District together with his assistant managed to escape with minor injuries but the front part of the vehicle was damaged.

Mana/sc/bn/gjp

