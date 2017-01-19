Two And Half Years For Raping 80year Old Woman

The Msongandeu magistrate’s court in Dowa has sentenced a 54 year old man, Biwi Ephraim to two and half years imprisonment with hard labour for raping an 80 year old woman.

The incident according to Dowa Police Public Relation Officer, Richard Kaponda happened on January 3, 2017 when the victim was coming from Chiponda village in the area of traditional authority Chiwere where she went to drink beer.

He told Mana Thursday that the court heard that the convict was just following the victim on her way back home from where she went drinking.

“Upon reaching Chifisi village, the convict dragged the victim to a nearby bush and raped her,” he said.

The matter was then reported to Mvera Police which led to the arrest of the convict and was charged with rape which is contrary to section 132 of the penal code according to police.

Ephraim is reported to have denied the charge leveled against him, a development which prompted the police to parade four witnesses against him including a medical report from Mvera mission hospital which revealed that the woman was indeed raped.

In mitigation, Ephraim pleaded with the court to forgive him saying he has a family with seven children and that he was old.

However police prosecutor Sergeant Benedicto Mathambo told the court to give Ephraim a stiffer punishment to deter would be offenders saying the offence was a serious one and Magistrate Emulani Phiri sentenced him to two and half years with hard labour.

Ephraim hails from Nyemba village, Traditional Authority Chiwere in the district. (By: Grace Kapatuka

Lilongwe, January 19, Mana)

