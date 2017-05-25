Twist To Bishop Manguluti Rape

Details have emerged that wife to Bishop Joseph Manguluti staged the rape case involving her husband and step daughter.

Lingadzi police reported on Wednesday that they had arrested Manguluti for raping his 23 year old step daughter for raping her on May 15. But the police report was scanty and more wanting as it did indicate the date the girl reported the incident and went for medical examination. The police further took sides in their reportage as they protected the name of the wife and the raped adult who is a fourth year student.

But a family member has disclosed that the wife staged all the circus trying to fight the husband who is now becoming more stable financially.

“The wife corrupted the police and hospital officers to issue the reports implicating the husband. At the time the two went into marriage the wife was rich and was controlling the man. Now the husband is getting richer and things are going on very well for him and the wife is getting insecure as her control over the husband is no longer there,” said the family member from Kasungu where the family also comes from.

The member added: “The pastor has taken care of the girl for many years and treated her as his blood daughter but that is what ungrateful women can do. ”

Manguluti is yet to appear in court.

