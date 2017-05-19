Turning Point: Goodall Gondwe’s Good Words Of Hope

One could not miss the Minister of Finance, Goodall Gondwe’s infectious wide smile in the Malawi Parliament today as he presented the 2017-18 national budget statement.

He smiled, because he was confident that that the fourth budget of President Peter Mutharika budget, carries a lot hope and relief to Malawians who have been waiting for a turning point of the economy.Gondwe came to Parliament with the same mood he had years ago when he came to present former President Mutharika’s budget that grew an average 7%.

As usual, as you can recall from the recesses of your memories during Bingu’s days, Gondwe came to Parliament with the same image of a figure in branded old-type suit, wizardly clutching a black-silvery briefcase alighting from a black Mercedes Benz walking into parliament building.

He also came to Parliament like in Bingu’s days, where they cooked a regimen of economic policies that magically healed the Malawi economy and for the first time in the democratic era, the economy grew at an average 8% and was second in the world from Qatar among the fast growing economies.

Gondwe today further decorated his reputation by presenting a budget that make sense almost to everyone.

In the preamble, Gondwe highlighted the burdens of the economy in the past three years such as the floods and droughts.

He however, emphasized that this budget marks the turning point of the economy.

Earlier comments from Malawi economists have commended the 2017-18 budget as very promising and portending great hopes to the Malawi citizens.

The 1.1 trillion kwacha total budget, which is almost a 23% increase from the 2016-17 budget is moving towards a development budget.

Gondwe presented two main objectives of the economy which are to maintain economic stability and resume sustainable economic growth.

The major highlights of the budget are the increase in the minim salary from K19, 500 to K25,000 and the broadening of the PAYE threshold from K20, 000 to K30,000, an act of generosity will automatically raise salaries but put the government into the trouble of finding other means to recover the K10 billion lost in tax collection.

The government’s commitment to rooting out corruption in the coming financial is also clear with the doubling of allocations to the Malawi Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and other public institutions.

As usual, the largest shares in the total budget go to the education, agriculture and health sectors going away with K235 billion, K192 billion and K129 billion respectively.

Gondwe, however noted that the country should move out from the club of world poorest countries by refocusing its priorities and avoid reversing key economic policies.

The return to the budget of the international donors also signals great hope though Gondwe pointed to the need for the country to prudently use domestic resources rather than banking hopes on the volatile donor assistance.

So this Friday indeed was Good Friday for everyone that had lost hope in the country, for the budget itself tells you that that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government never lies, it always delivers on its promises. Here is a clear turning point of the economy.

