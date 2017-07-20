Turkey To Deploy Resident Ambassador To Malawi, The Warm Heart Of Africa

The republic of Turkey has announced its plans to deploy a resident ambassador to Malawi.

This will become the first time in the history of the two countries for Turkey to have an ambassador’s office in the Malawi with a locally based ambassador.

Currently, the Turkish embassy to Malawi operates from Zambia.

This was disclosed by Turkey’s new ambassador to Malawi Sebnem Incesu, when she was speaking to journalists after presenting her letters of credence to President Peter Mutharika on Thursday in Lilongwe.

“Malawi and Turkey have enjoyed a good bilateral relationship beginning in the 1970s and I am glad that year in year out; this relationship gets stronger and stronger. I am pleased to inform you that very soon, a Turkish embassy will soon be established in Malawi with a resident ambassador. This aims at further developing the cordial relationship existing between the two countries,” she said.

She said Malawi and Turkey have over the years kept close diplomatic and bilateral ties witnessed by bilateral meetings the two countries have been engaging in, including the two trips president Mutharika has over the years made to Turkey.

The ambassador said with the good relations, young population of Malawi stands to greatly benefit in the field of education from Turkey as she said, investing in the youth education is the greatest investment.

Over the years, she said Turkey has been awarding scholarships to many African countries and Malawi also stands to benefit from that.

“The other field the countries will benefit from each other is the field of tourism. Turkey is a very popular tourist destination while Malawi is a very beautiful country. We can see how we can utilize this potential to further our cooperation, but I will try my best,” said the ambassador. (By Sylvester Kumwenda, Lilongwe, July 20, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...