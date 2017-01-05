Tu-tu-tu ngozi yinanso: South African Pilot, 2 Australian Passengers Survive Plane Crash In Malawi 

A South African pilot and two Australian passengers Wednesday evening survived a chopper accident following the aeroplane’s power failure in Nkhotakota.
Nkhotakota Police Public Relations Officer Williams Kaponda confirmed the development to Malawi News Agency (Mana) saying this occurred on January 4, 2017 at Nkhotakota Boma’s abandoned airfield.
He explained the plane belonging to Ulendo Travelling Group based in South Africa landed abruptly after power failure.
Kaponda identified the pilot as Peter Bezudenmour and the Australian nationals as Jacques and Melga Discy.
The pilot told Police the plane developed a fault while in the sky.
“Bezudenmour told Police the plane developed a fault at that time he was flying from Lilongwe to Mzuzu. He confirmed the engine suddenly stopped working due to power failure. This forced him to abruptly land at a near airfield which was Nkhotakota,” reported the PRO.
The publicist said the three victims escaped unhurt.
Soon after the incident police rushed to the scene and were guarding the place. (By Anjoya Mwanza
Nkhotakota, January 5, Mana)
Malawi Voice, Za chimanga chaku Zambia, kaya Bwana Chaponda simukulemba kanthu bwanji? Mwatani mukunena za Ndege zazii tiuzeni za deal ya chimanga.
Crash landing.
Akuti zimadutsana ndipo sizinapatsane dim, komanso inayo sinayimbe hooter.
Mabulutu munatani? You want Malawi Voice yomwe mukuidziwa kuti supports DPP government kuti izilemba za chimanga ndi Chaponda pali nzeru? Osaifu sa Nyasa times funso limenero bwanji? Nthawi zonse ndale? Gwirani ntchito mukhale ndi ndalama zogulira chimanga man.
This man doesn’t know aviation language and terminologies, we don’t use “abrupt” landing in aviation rather we say emergency landing, ‘engine stopped working due to power hahaha what’s that now engine itself is power, you are craz, read aviation articles online and they are many jokes there not zimene mwalembazi