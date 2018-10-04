Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post Trump signs vistors’ book upon arrival a the Kamuzu Palace Time for Official Pose A photo before the closed door meeting The First Ladies and some of the invited dignataries watching traditional dance perfomances First Ladies walk First Ladies wal Time for group photo with some of the dignitaries Time to leave Kamuzu Palace: Goodbye time fter the fruitful meeting Trump Visits Malawi’s State House, Holds Fruitful Meeting With Prof. Gertrude Mutharika (Pictorial Focus) added by Malawi Voice Reporter on October 4, 2018View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter → Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related