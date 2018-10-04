Trump Visits Chipala Primary School in Lilongwe, Thereafter Audience With Malawi’s First Lady

The First Lady of the United States of America Melania Trump arrives in Malawi today for a day long visit .

The visit to Malawi is part of Mrs Trump’s first ever solo visit to Africa.

While in Malawi the US First Lady will tour Chipala Primary School in Lilongwe and later meet Malawi First Lady Prof. Gertrude Mutharika at the State House where the two first ladies will have closed discussion.

It is likely that issues to do with the Welfare of Children such as education, health, nutrition, children rights are to take centre stage since the two First Ladies have similar interest and passion for Children.

Our First Lady is championing girl child education and fighting early marriages

through the Beautify Malawi. This initiative and many others through Beam corresponds so well with Mrs Trump’s Be Best Initiative which is about putting the interest of children including their education and protection from harmful practices at the centre of global development efforts.

So far Beam through its education bursary programme has managed to give chance at education to close to 3000 girls who could otherwise dropped out of school due to lack of school fees and other basic school needs.

Beam has also constructed girls hostels in a number of Community Secondary Schools to counter the alarming high school drop out rates and teen pregnancies that were being recorded among girls in CDSS’s due to long distances to and from school.

Mrs Trump has so far visited Ghana and will proceed to Kenya and then Egypt on this Trip.

Like this: Like Loading...