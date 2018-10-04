Trump Tours Chipala Primary School In Lilongwe, Appreciates Pupils’ Learning Environment (Pictorial Focus)

The U.S. First Lady Melania Trump has landed in the capital city of Malawi, Lilongwe after a six-hour flight from Ghana.

Upon arrival she was welcomed by her Malawian counterpart Professor Gertrude Mutharika at Kamuzu International Airport. From there, they visited Chipala Primary School in Lilongwe where she toured classrooms, observe an English lesson, meet teachers and donate textbooks and soccer balls.

She will also visit the Statehouse for an audience with Madame Mutharika.

The first ladies also are expected to walk through the gardens and watch a traditional dance performance.

