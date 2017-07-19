Trans-globe Chief Rashid Tayub Joins Chaponda In Custody Over Maizegate

ACB ARRESTS MR. RASHID TAYUB IN RELATION TO THE INVESTIGATION

ON PROCUREMENT OF MAIZE FROM ZAMBIA

In December, 2016, the Anti-Corruption Bureau recorded a complaint alleging that

procurement procedures were not followed in the procurement of maize from Zambia

by ADMARC.

The Anti- Corruption Bureau has been conducting investigation into the matter. The

Bureau sent its officers to Zambia in January where they together with the Anti-

Corruption Commission of Zambia interviewed various people whom it felt had

information relevant to the matter.

On 21st February, 2017, the Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted a search and seizure

operation on various premises after it obtained search and seizure warrants from the

court.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau investigation had established that there were offences

committed in the procurement of maize from Zambia.

On 19th July, 2017, the Anti-Corruption Bureau executed the warrants on Mr. Rashid

Tayub, Director of Trans-globe Export Produce Limited.

Mr. Rashid Tayub is likely to be charged with influencing a public officer to misuse his public office contrary to Section 25B (2) of the Corrupt Practices Act.

The Bureau has in recent times come under intense pressure and scrutiny on this

matter, others suggested we were under instruction from the executive to obstruct

justice in this matter for political reasons. We wish to make it clear to the public and

all stakeholders that the ACB remains an independent professional institution which

operates independently without any influence from any one. The process of

investigations can be complicated and needs to be conducted with due process and

detailed care.

The Bureau empathizes with the concerns of the public for speedy investigations but

in a democracy, such calls need to be balanced with the due process required under

the law. In some cases where accused persons are members of parliament,

parliamentary immunity when they are sitting in parliament may also delay such

processes. Like all accused persons, the accused remain innocent until proven guilty

by a competent court of law.

They will be taken to Court after the Bureau has recorded caution statements from

them.

EGRITA M. NDALA

SENIOR PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FOR: DIRECTOR GENERAL

