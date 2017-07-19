Trans-globe Chief Rashid Tayub Joins Chaponda In Custody Over Maizegate

ACB ARRESTS MR. RASHID TAYUB IN RELATION TO THE INVESTIGATION
ON PROCUREMENT OF MAIZE FROM ZAMBIA
In December, 2016, the Anti-Corruption Bureau recorded a complaint alleging that
procurement procedures were not followed in the procurement of maize from Zambia
by ADMARC.
The Anti- Corruption Bureau has been conducting investigation into the matter. The
Bureau sent its officers to Zambia in January where they together with the Anti-
Corruption Commission of Zambia interviewed various people whom it felt had
information relevant to the matter.
On 21st February, 2017, the Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted a search and seizure
operation on various premises after it obtained search and seizure warrants from the
court.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau investigation had established that there were offences
committed in the procurement of maize from Zambia.
On 19th July, 2017, the Anti-Corruption Bureau executed the warrants on Mr. Rashid
Tayub, Director of Trans-globe Export Produce Limited.
Mr. Rashid Tayub is likely to be charged with influencing a public officer to misuse his public office contrary to Section 25B (2) of the Corrupt Practices Act.
The Bureau has in recent times come under intense pressure and scrutiny on this
matter, others suggested we were under instruction from the executive to obstruct
justice in this matter for political reasons. We wish to make it clear to the public and
all stakeholders that the ACB remains an independent professional institution which
operates independently without any influence from any one. The process of
investigations can be complicated and needs to be conducted with due process and
detailed care.
The Bureau empathizes with the concerns of the public for speedy investigations but
in a democracy, such calls need to be balanced with the due process required under
the law. In some cases where accused persons are members of parliament,
parliamentary immunity when they are sitting in parliament may also delay such
processes. Like all accused persons, the accused remain innocent until proven guilty
by a competent court of law.
They will be taken to Court after the Bureau has recorded caution statements from
them.
EGRITA M. NDALA
SENIOR PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
FOR: DIRECTOR GENERAL
Happiness is all am experiencing now as am posting this about Dr Abuu the man that God has been using to heal people, and I and my Husband are one of them because we are cured from HIV/aids by his medicine, if not for God and Dr Abuu my children would have been orphans today but i thank God and Dr Abuu for saving my life, for those who are passing through the same should call or whatsapp Dr Abuu on whatsapp with his number +2348066454364 OR EMAIL doctorabuu1@gmail.com
Onse alowe ndithu
Aaaaa tisanamizanepo apa za HIV zilibe mankhwala