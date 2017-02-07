Traditional Authority Kalumo of Ntchisi Suspended

Traditional Authority Kalumo of Ntchisi has been suspended following several allegations levelled against him ranging from misconduct to abuse of power.

According to the District Commissioner (DC) for Ntchisi, Malango Bottoman, the Chief, whose real name is Yohane Ndundu, was suspended on Friday on issues of indiscipline and abuse of power.

The DC said her office has been receiving complaints from junior chiefs that Kalumo was suspending his junior chiefs at will, snatching other people’s wives, corruption on land matters, favoritism and drunkenness.

‘We received his suspension letter, signed by the President, on Friday, which stated that the chief would be on suspension for a year. During this period he will be monitored on his behaviour and currently an independent care taker of the position will be running the T/A’s office until such a time when he will be considered back into office.’ said the District Commissioner.

Bottoman said as District Commissioner of the district, she has on several occasions involved other Senior Chiefs from within and outside the district to talk to Kalumo on his unbecoming behaviour but yielded no results.

‘Am not surprised of the suspension, as a district we tried our best to discipline him but it did not work. I hope he will change for the better so that he can be re-instated back on his position.’ she said

Commenting on the suspension, one of T/A Kalumo juniors, Village Headman Chidewe said to err is human but the Chief’s behaviour was not good due to excessive beer drinking.

He said he wished the government could discipline him so that he can change and continue working on his position.

‘It will be very unfortunate for u,s if he is removed completely that is if he will not change his behaviour because that will mean choosing another chief, which brings a lot of chieftaincy wrangles. The wrangles affect development of the area.’ Chidewe said.

He added that ‘Kalumo should be maintained for the purpose of development of the area. We are very hopeful that he will change by the time his suspension expires.’

During Yohane Ndundu”s reign as T/A Kalumo, his area has seen a number of demonstrations by village headmen against his rule. Ndundu took his office in February 2014 amidst protests and court injunctions. (By Daniel Kasondo, Ntchisi, 6 February, Mana)

