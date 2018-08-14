Total Digital Banking Experience: Standard Bank Introduces Cash Deposit-machine

Standard Bank Plc, which in 2017 invested into a digital banking transformation journey, says it is on course to give customers a world-class banking experience as it introduce of Cash Deposit Machine.

Announcing the launch of service, the Bank’s Head of Channels Effie Malange said the launch of cash-deposit Machines is in line with the bank’s continued improvements in digital banking capabilities in response to increasing customer preferences.

“Provision of innovative solutions has become the new world order in banking. In recent years, Standard Bank has been tuning up its technology-based services with a view to providing convenience for customers. Introduction of cash deposit machine is one of the innovations that the bank is bringing in 2018 as we seek to take over the digital banking space and move our customers forward, “said Malange.

Malange said the new service is available at Lilongwe branch of the bank in Malawi soon it will be rolled out across all its key branches countrywide.

“With cash deposit machines our customers will now be able to deposit cash into any Standard Bank account. The service allows the customer to deposit into their account and other customers’ accounts .The service is easy, fast and secured. We strongly believe that with the introduction of the cash deposit machine service, we will shorten customer queueing time while at the same time providing an alternative deposit channel for our customers,” she said.

“We will continue with careful planning and continuous improvement of our digital banking platform with the objective of giving our customers peace of mind, security and flexibility–the same leverage enjoyed by all our customers globally,” said the Head of Channels.

