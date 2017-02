David Kanyenda Wrote:

I hear the Chaponda injunction order has been vacated.I honestly believe that the decision of the highest court in the land is legally sound and correct.

This outcome is unsurprising and was predictable right at the outset given the state of our constitutional law on the question of appointment of cabinet ministers as well as the material facts. Definately the Applicants lacked an arguable case.

