Top DPP Women Officials Caution Callista: Leave The President Alone

Top officials of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have asked have asked former first lady Callista Mutharika to desist from making sentiments that would dent the image of the President Peter Mutharika.

The women made the appeal on Thursday at a news conference in Lilongwe.

Women regional governesses from the North, Centre, South and East patronized the news conference and they all had one message for Callista: to leave the President alone.

Deputy publicity secretary Zeria Chakale led the team.

Bertha Nachuma, represented Southern region while Elube Kandewu Eastern region and Rose Ben Central region Elube Mkandawire the Northern region.

“We, women in the ruling party are here to register our disappointment over some sentiments and remarks that have the background of bitterness and frustration.

“We never want someone to divide us or spoil the good working relations that are there and have been there and will be there between the President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika and his Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima, ” said Chakale.

Kandewu echoed her by saying that the issue of DPP presidency and Vice Presidency is clear in as far as the party’s constitution is concerned.

Kandewu said it was obvious that Mutharika will emerge victorious at the party’s convention and that Chilima is the obvious runningmate.

On their part, Mkandawire and Ben said that the Mutharika administration has brought many development projects like roads, community Colleges, community stadiums, empowering of women and that a landslide victory is expected in 2019.

Last week, former first lady Callista Mutharika declared her support for Chilima as presidential candidate for the party.

