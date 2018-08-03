Top 10 Malawi’s CSO’s Hail Global Fund For Appointing APM As Champion

LETTER TO GLOBAL FUND

*JOINT CIVIL SOCIETY PLATFORM ON HEALTH

C/o Private Bag 345

Capital City, Lilongwe 3

Malawi

Email: csomalawi@gmail.com

1 st August 2018

The Executive Director

Global Fund

Global Health Campus

Chemin du Pommier 40

1218 Grand Saconnex

Geneva, Switzerland

Dear Sir/Madam

APPOINTMENT OF HIS EXCELLENCY THE STATE PRESIDENT PROF. PETER ARTHUR MUTHARIKA AS A CHAMPION OF THE GLOBAL FUND 6TH REPLENISHMENT CAMPIAGN

We the undersigned Civil Society Organization in Malawi, wish to thank the Global Fund for

appointing His Excellency the State President Arthur Peter Arthur Mutharika as a Champion of the Global Fund 6th Replenishment Campaign.

The appointment by the Global fund on President Mutharika is a great honour on Malawi and augurs well with other accolades which have been presented on the President before, attesting to his commitment towards health sector especially on issues of HIV/AIDS.

We also thank His Excellency President Arthur Peter Mutharika for accepting the appointment with humility and his commitment to discharge his responsibility with the expected highest level of integrity and diligence as he has already demonstrated in the fight against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria epidemics in Malawi. The acceptance by the President is a translation of the high-level political will by the Government of Malawi to combat HIV/AIDS, TB and Malaria in the country.

As Civil Society Organization in Malawi, the appointment give us an opportunity to bring more awareness to the President and the Government of Malawi on the need to sustaining the gains Malawi has achieved with the support from Global Fund and many other development partners and address the remaining gaps. As CSO who value highly the need for adequate resources towards

all activities around HIV/AIDS, TB and Malaria, we will support the initiative by mobilizing our

network across the world and appeal to donors to support the campaign.

We are aware that from within our circles, there was communication to effect that the decision to appoint President Mutharika be rescinded. We the undersigned being part of the health sector CSOs do not subscribe to the notion and may we take this opportunity to clarify that the communicated position is not representative of CSOs in Malawi and neither does it represent collective CSOs position on the matter.

We therefore wish to take this opportunity to highlight that when it comes to issues of dealing with HIV/AIDS, TB and Malaria, local politics must not be at play and we believe the communication was made to drag the Global Fund into Malawi local politics which has no relation to the task that President Mutharika has been appointed for. We commit to remain positive to the vice hence our writing in order to help your high office to focus on real issues and not local politics.

We are very grateful.

Signed by

Lucky Crown Mbewe

Executive Director

Youth Empowerment and

Civic Education (YECE)

Maxwell Matewere

Executive Director

Eye of the Child

Ms. Emily Banda

National Coordinator

Professional Women’s

Network

Michael Kalima

Programme’s Director

Counselling of the

Adolescent and Youth Org.

Peter Mumba

Executive Director

Youth Appause

Organization

Fryson Chodzi

National Coordinator

Forum for National

Development

Ms. Carol Mvalo

Executive Director

Centre for Conflict

Management and Women

Development Affairs

Charles Gama

Acting Coordinator

Ufulu Wanga

Mervin Ng’umayo

National Coordinator

Mzuzu Youth Association

Kinear Mlowoka

Programme Manager

Phunzirani Youth

Organization

Habil Kalumo

Ntchisi Organization for

Youth and Development

Like this: Like Loading...