Top 10 Malawi’s CSO’s Hail Global Fund For Appointing APM As Champion

LETTER TO GLOBAL FUND
*JOINT CIVIL SOCIETY PLATFORM ON HEALTH
C/o Private Bag 345
Capital City, Lilongwe 3
Malawi
Email: csomalawi@gmail.com
1 st August 2018
The Executive Director
Global Fund
Global Health Campus
Chemin du Pommier 40
1218 Grand Saconnex
Geneva, Switzerland
Dear Sir/Madam
APPOINTMENT OF HIS EXCELLENCY THE STATE PRESIDENT PROF. PETER ARTHUR MUTHARIKA AS A CHAMPION OF THE GLOBAL FUND 6TH REPLENISHMENT CAMPIAGN
We the undersigned Civil Society Organization in Malawi, wish to thank the Global Fund for
appointing His Excellency the State President Arthur Peter Arthur Mutharika as a Champion of the Global Fund 6th Replenishment Campaign.
The appointment by the Global fund on President Mutharika is a great honour on Malawi and augurs well with other accolades which have been presented on the President before, attesting to his commitment towards health sector especially on issues of HIV/AIDS.
We also thank His Excellency President Arthur Peter Mutharika for accepting the appointment with humility and his commitment to discharge his responsibility with the expected highest level of integrity and diligence as he has already demonstrated in the fight against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria epidemics in Malawi. The acceptance by the President is a translation of the high-level political will by the Government of Malawi to combat HIV/AIDS, TB and Malaria in the country.
As Civil Society Organization in Malawi, the appointment give us an opportunity to bring more awareness to the President and the Government of Malawi on the need to sustaining the gains Malawi has achieved with the support from Global Fund and many other development partners and address the remaining gaps. As CSO who value highly the need for adequate resources towards
all activities around HIV/AIDS, TB and Malaria, we will support the initiative by mobilizing our
network across the world and appeal to donors to support the campaign.
We are aware that from within our circles, there was communication to effect that the decision to appoint President Mutharika be rescinded. We the undersigned being part of the health sector CSOs do not subscribe to the notion and may we take this opportunity to clarify that the communicated position is not representative of CSOs in Malawi and neither does it represent collective CSOs position on the matter.
We therefore wish to take this opportunity to highlight that when it comes to issues of dealing with HIV/AIDS, TB and Malaria, local politics must not be at play and we believe the communication was made to drag the Global Fund into Malawi local politics which has no relation to the task that President Mutharika has been appointed for. We commit to remain positive to the vice hence our writing in order to help your high office to focus on real issues and not local politics.
We are very grateful.
Signed by
Lucky Crown Mbewe
Executive Director
Youth Empowerment and
Civic Education (YECE)
Maxwell Matewere
Executive Director
Eye of the Child
Ms. Emily Banda
National Coordinator
Professional Women’s
Network
Michael Kalima
Programme’s Director
Counselling of the
Adolescent and Youth Org.
Peter Mumba
Executive Director
Youth Appause
Organization
Fryson Chodzi
National Coordinator
Forum for National
Development
Ms. Carol Mvalo
Executive Director
Centre for Conflict
Management and Women
Development Affairs
Charles Gama
Acting Coordinator
Ufulu Wanga
Mervin Ng’umayo
National Coordinator
Mzuzu Youth Association
Kinear Mlowoka
Programme Manager
Phunzirani Youth
Organization
Habil Kalumo
Ntchisi Organization for
Youth and Development