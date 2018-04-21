Too Little, Too Late For Chakwera

Alopwana na thiyana,

Leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera and his MCP think this is the time to go for mediation following the protracted political wrangles in the oldest party of the country.

This is too little, too late and time wasting to say the least. The damage has already been done and probably irreparable. Chakwera or those who surround him should have known this well before the court proceedings started last year. They might not known because of sheer political arrogance.



The problem is that Chakwera and his associates were arrogant, political intolerant and there was a heavy dosage of dictatorship in their actions.



Former MCP leader John Tembo and other good will people including the clergy offered to mediate on the differences between Chakwera and his ‘rebels’ but it seems these talks yielded nothing. Instead, Chakwera opted to dismiss from the party the so called ‘rebels,’ effectively delaying the party convention which was to take place last year, this month, after the ‘rebels’ went to court for redress.



Leading a political party in a multiparty dispensation is quite different from leading a church. In a church, you just follow church doctrines, full stop. No beer, no polygamy. If a church member disobeys those cardinals, a church leader just goes to a pulpit and announces the dismissal. In politics, to the contrary, it is negotiations, mediations and deal making.



Dr Chakwera would have done the party well if he had negotiated with the ‘rebels’ long ago than his resolve to dismiss them entirely from the party.



I know that there was overwhelming excitement with the new catch of the major party financier, Sidik Mia, but that should not have been done at the expense of old members who have worked tirelessly to bring where the party is now and has kept the party intact for 24 years in opposition when the leader was on church pulpit. The MCP leadership is therefore part of the political establishments of time wasters; kiss me or loathe me.

