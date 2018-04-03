Tobacco Season Opens On April 9 With 14percent Drop

Tobacco market opens on April 9 this year with a production drop of 14 percent, Tobacco Control Commission (TCC) has said.

TCC Chief Executive Officer Kayisi Sadala has said the drop comes after the country also registered a 45 percent drop during last season and has since urged farmers to grow more tobacco. He said this was a sign of undersupply which would result in loss of some income.

This occurs when the country also under produced in the last tobacco growing season by 45 percent something that saw the marketing serving continuously going without some pauses as it is used to be the case in the previous years when the crop was plenty.

“The second estimates do indicate that Malawi will record a slight drop in the production of around 147.8 million kilograms against the initial estimates of 149 million kilograms,” said Sadala.

“This is because of the erratic rains that have been so destructive in the country more especially in the southern region while some areas in the central region had received rains more than necessary and the crop has not done well,” he added.

He disclosed that Lilongwe Auction Floors would open on April 9 followed by Chinkhoma on April 11 with delivery commencing on April 4, 2018.

According to Sadala, the Limbe Auction Floors would open on April 16 followed by Mzuzu on April 23 with deliveries starting on April 19.

“We expected to reach the equilibrium of 171 million kilograms. Let me therefore urge farmers to grow more tobacco in the next growing season,” said Sadala adding that the under supply though has its positive side because usually the crop fetches better prices on the market.

He appealed to growers to avoid mixing their tobacco with non-tobacco materials in order to fetch higher prices warning that such tendencies would be exposed.

Tobacco prices are determined by the TCC on behalf of the farmers and buyers negotiate from there.

TCC Board Chairperson, Paramount chief M’mbelwa appealed to the media to be objective when reporting on tobacco.

Malawi depends on tobacco as a key forex earner.

