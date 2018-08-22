TNM Rings The Changes To Super League Media Awards…Appoints Independent Panel Of Judges

TNM Plc, the long-term sponsor of the Super League has announced changes to the format of media awards component of the league with an independent panel of judges expected to take charge from 2018 onwards.

Announcing the changes, Head of Marketing Division Sobhuza Ngwenya said the changes aim to promote quality sports journalism, integrity and recognition of outstanding football writers and analysts.

Ngwenya said the media awards component will devolve from the club and player awards ceremony and run as a parallel event of its own form.

“We are emphasising on high quality sports journalism, and as such we have streamlined the awards categories to seven from 15 previously. The 2018 media component of the Super League offers expanded scope and focuses on promoting professionalism and integrity amongst sports journalists,” said Ngwenya

He said the independent panel of judges will be led by academics in journalism from the University of Malawi.

The panel will be coordinated by FD Communications Ltd, an award-winning advertising and public relations agency.

“This year’s competition seeks to promote high-quality sports journalism and output. The independent panel of judges will be looking for the very best and finest in the field of football journalism, which is a major industry worldwide,” he said.

He commended sports journalists and their media houses for the support they are giving to the TNM Super League since the launch 11 years ago.

“TNM considers sports journalists as an important stakeholder in our continuing quest to develop football standards in Malawi and the devolution of the awards underscores our serious commitment towards media development and professionalism,” said the Head ofMarketing.

Super League of Malawi (SULOM) Treasurer General, Tiya Somba-Banda said looking at the current global trends on how the football media awards have evolved, it is indeed an ideal time for the League to change and adopt the new format.

“It is pleasing to note that the sports journalists themselves saw the need to change and through their umbrella body Sports Writers Association of Malawi (SWAM) and were instrumental in the whole change process. The media and sports journalists in particular are key in the successful running of the Super League and we always value their contribution thus our engagement will always be cordial for the betterment of the game,” said Somba-Banda.

Award categories are Best Print Journalist, Best Radio Journalist, Best Television Journalist, Best Online Journalist and Best Photojournalist, Best Columnist, Best Cameraperson and Best Commentator.

Limbani Nsapato,

Manager,

Public Relations & Sponsorship

0888 893483, Limbani.nsapato@tnm.co.mw

Like this: Like Loading...