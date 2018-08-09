TNM Partners Lake of Stars, Pumps K8.8m into Festival

Malawi’s premier mobile network provider TNM PLC is proud to announce its partnership with the 2018 Lake of Stars Festival as the event’s official telecommunications network provider.

TNM’s Head of Marketing, Sobhuza Ngwenya said as part of its obligation towards the festival, scheduled for September 28th – 30th at Kabumba Hotel in Salima the company has contributed K8.8 million towards its organisation.

“TNM’s partnership with the Lake of Stars Festival this year spells out the company’s commitment towards promoting Malawi’s Arts and Culture through music, the spoken word and visual arts. These components are central to Malawian culture hence TNM as a truly Malawian mobile network service provider wants to be part of this annual arts event,” said Ngwenya.

Ngwenya added that the support to the event is also one-way of TNM’s gesture of contributing to growth of the country’s arts and tourism sector.

“TNM is Malawi’s own and pioneering integrated ICT company and the Lake of Stars Arts Festival is committed to promoting the country as one of the top tourist destinations through events. This partnership is about two great brands working together to promote arts and culture,” he said.

The Head of Marketing said, during the festival TNM marketing activation teams will be on sight to provide instant services such as sim-card purchase, airtime and mobile money transactions using the Mpamba service as well as sim card registration.

“Patrons and other stakeholders to the festival should look forward to an exciting event as the crystal-clear TNM network will be available at the festival to provide all primary connectivity services be it voice calls, SMS, data and mobile money transactions,” he said.

Lake of Stars’ Operations Manager Yolanda Ng’oma said organisers were excited with the partnership.

“We are very excited about our partnership with TNM as this embodies our unwavering commitment to supporting Malawi and it

locally owned businesses and initiatives. TNM is at the top of its game and is reinventing the telecommunications sector in Malawi, we could not help but be part of this ingenuity. We are confident that this collaboration will make the 2018 festival the best one yet,” said Ng’oma.

The festival which has confirmed Kenya’s popular afro-pop group Sauti Sol as their latest addition to the line-up will also feature powerful Malawian acts such as Fredokiss, Kim of Diamonds, George Kalukusha, Madalisto Band, Suffix, Forus Crew, KBG, DJ Bubblegum, Its Friday and Drew Moyo. A number of acts from Europe will also join the line up, including German group, Makatumbe Band and Scotland’s Michael Pedersen, with more to be announced.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the critically acclaimed festival since its inception and promises to be a mix of local and international talent, a bevy of holiday fun by the lake and a relaxing getaway on the beach.

