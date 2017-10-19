TNM Mpamba Trust Builds K4m Roofs, Drainage For Machinjiri School

In its continued efforts towards assisting government in delivery of social services, Malawi’s integrated mobile network and ICT service provider TNM plc has completed works to build roofed walkways and drainage system for SOS Primary School in Machinjiri, Blantyre.

The works are worth K4 million, and the funds have accrued as interest from TNM Mobile Money Trust Fund.

Speaking during the handover, TNM Mpamba Trust Fund Board Member Professor Kenneth Maleta said the competition of the project demonstrates company’s commitment as an enabler in the country’s socio-economic development efforts.

“We at TNM Mpamba have a duty to save the community. The completion of this project is another milestone in our strides to ensure provision of a conducive learning environment in Malawi Schools ,” said Malata.

Maleta said since the launch of Mpamba in 2013 the company has been changed all the interest towards community projects.

“Since the roll out of TNM Mpamba in May 2013, The Mpamba Trust has been committed to giving back to the community especially in five key areas namely Health, Education, Vulnerable groups, Local Communities and Disasters,” he said

He said Mpamba has proven to be a powerful tool and catalyst for socio-economic growth as it has changed the payments landscape and ensured financial inclusion.

“I would like to acknowledge all our customers and the general public for their support of the TNM brand. It is through your support and loyalty that TNM is able to give back to society through gestures like this one,” said the board member,” said Maleta.

He re-affirmed company’s commitment in supporting government’s efforts through the provision of social needs.

“We feel obliged to play our part in assisting government meet some of the social needs such as provision of quality education. The company is much aware of the numerous challenges that the health sectors faces which require a joint effort both from government and private sector,” he noted.

SOS village Director Rodrick Kuleya hailed TNM for the project saying it will go a long way in creating a good environment for leaners especially during rainy season.

“The learners were having problems in using the washrooms during the rainy season because there was no corridor that linked the classrooms and the washrooms. We are thankful to TNM and I am sure this problem will be a thing for the past,” said Kuleya.

Other institutions that have benefitted from the Mpamba Trust Fund this year include the Mdidi Primary School in Chileka, Blantyre Teachers Training College and Dedza School among others.

Like this: Like Loading...