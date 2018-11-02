TNM Mpamba Builds K4million Disability-friendly Infrastructure At Luchenza Secondary School

Using interests earned from TNM mobile money, Mpamba Trust Fund is proud to handover disability-friendly infrastructure to ease the burden of needy students at Luchenza Secondary School in Thyolo.

Speaking at the handover ceremony of the project TNM’s Head of Mobile Money Chikhulupiliro Mphatso said the Luchenza project is a continuation of fulfilment of the pledge by TNM Mpamba to give back to communities in need.

“Mpamba Trust has decided to intervene to address the plight of students at Luchenza Secondary School. We are handing over disability-friendly infrastructure worth K4 Million using interests from Mpamba. This is a fulfilment of our promise to give back to communities and all Malawians in need. We have been doing this since 2013,” Mphatso said.

Mphatso said TNM Mpamba’s goal is to contribute towards improvement of education standards by promoting inclusive access to quality and non-discriminatory education for students at all key levels of the education system.

“TNM appreciates that physically challenged learners drop out of school because their environment is not conducive to learning. They may also face different forms of stigma occasioned by the unfriendly learning environments. Where there are no guarantees of support, such stigma becomes internalized at the individual level due to the frustration,” he said.

A Form 2 needy student Lucky Orasi said before the infrastructure it was challenged for leaners to access the building such as classes , kitchen and the Library.

“This infrastructure has created a good learning environment for us it might look small in the eyes of others but it means a lot to us,” said Orasi

Thyolo District Education Manager Godfrey Kubwese thanked TNM for responding to the school’s request to have disability friendly infrastructure

The school was opened in the late 1990s and it accommodates physically challenged learners.

The TNM Mpamba Trust Fund uses interest from the mobile money business to invest in corporate conscious projects and causes in the community in all the regions of Malawi. The Fund’s investment focus is on Education, Health and Vulnerable Groups.

Recently the Trust Fund has reached out with assistance to SOS primary school in Machinjiri, Blantyre Teachers Training College, Thambe Primary School in Phalombe, Chipoka CDSS in Salima, Vitangalala Junior Primary School and Chigampha Primary School in Kasungu, Tsanya Primary School, Mulanje Mission hospital, Ekwendeni Community Day Secondary School in Mzimba, Dedza Secondary school, Phiriladzunje Primary school and Namitete School for the Blind among others.

Like this: Like Loading...