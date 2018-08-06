TNM Introduces New Usage Bonus For Customers

In its quest to continue responding to the needs of its customers, Integrated ICT and mobile service provider TNM Plc is proud to announce the introduction of new voice calls and data usage bonus.

Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Daniel Makata said the new usage bonus is designed to give customers unlimited connectivity to voice calls and internet without waiting longer.

“We are graduating our customers from the current usage bonus where customers had to wait to get usage bonus every month in a form of airtime value given on the 15th of the month for qualifying customers usable for voice only but now customers can get bonus on voice calls and data usage instantly,”said Makata

Makata said the new instant bonus will only apply to voice and data upon hitting qualifying amount of airtime usage.

“The previous usage bonus had a maximum validity period of 30 days, now we want to ensure customers remain connected longer without the stress of waiting until the 15th day of the preceding month to get the bonus. The new usage bonus brings the freedom and flexibility to TNM’s prepaid customers to access the bonus any time. In addition, the customers can get bonuses up to 20 times in a month,” said Makata.

He said the usage bonus are designed to reward customers for their support towards the company’s s products and services.

The usage bonus was introduced to reward our valued customers for their support and loyalty which has contributed to the growth of TNM Plc and we are committed to introduce new tailor-made products and services that respond to the needs of our customers,” he said

The new usage bonus package is effective August 1, 2018.

Like this: Like Loading...