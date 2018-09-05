TNM In Lake Of Stars Promotion For Social Media…5 Fans To Win Tickets To Lake Of Stars Festival

TNM Plc, mobile telecoms and ICT partner of the Lake of Stars Festival is proud to announce that it will give out five tickets to lucky winners of its social media competition ahead of the arts and culture event.

To stand a chance of winning, fans and festival lovers are asked to post “Like” on TNM’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

For Facebook (TelekomNetworksMalawi), users are required to answer a question on “Which TNM product allows them to cash out your bank even when there is no ATM around” whilst for Twitter, fans are being asked to “post a video of them singing the most popular Sauti Sol Song with caption #IssaFestivoo.

For Instangram (@alwayswithyoumw ) TNM is simply asking fans post their best photo having fun in the sun with the hashtag #IssaFestivoo.

Head of Marketing Sobhuza Ngwenya said the bank is excited to offer five tickets to lucky fans who interact with TNM via the telecoms social media platform.

“This is an opportunity for our customers who interact with TNM through social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The more “likes” they generate for us on these social media platforms, the higher their chances of winning these five tickets to be party to the festival and save K37,000,” he said.

Ngwenya said those who “like” TNM and follow our social media activities will have greater chances at winning tickets for the 2018 festival.

Apart from giving out free tickets, TNM Plc is also offering a 13.5 % tickets discount tickets to the festival for customers who buy tickets through TNM’s mobile money service Mpamba.

“We are still offering a 13.5 % discount to customers who buy their tickets to the three-day festival through the TNM mobile money service. Festival goers will pay K 32,000.00, down from K37,000.00 saving K5,000 if they buy the tickets on Mpamba,” said the Head of Marketing.

Fans can win the tickets by interacting with TNM the via Facebook at Telekom Networks Malawi; via Twitter at @alwayswithyoumw; and on Instagram at alwayswithyoumw

The three-day festival will host a fusion of local and international music acts, food, technology, and wellness on the beaches of Kabumbu Hotel, on the fringes of Lake Malawi in Salima, Central Malawi.

A number of acts will come from Europe, including Germany group, Makatumbe Band and Scotland’s Michael Pedersen. Sauti Sol from Kenya and Major Lazer Sound System from USA also part of the line up.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the critically acclaimed festival since its inception and promises to be a mix of local and international talent, a bevy of holiday fun by the lake and a relaxing getaway on the beach.

For further inquiries;

Limbani Nsapato, Manager, Public Relations

0888 893483

limbani.nsapato@tnm.co.mw

