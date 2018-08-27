TNM Contributes K5.5m Towards Marketers Conference

Malawi’s integrated mobile network and ICT service provider TNM Plc has contributed K5.5 million to the Chartered Institute of Marketers (CIM) Malawi chapter in support of the grouping’s annual Lakeshore Conference to take place in Mangochi from September 13 to 16,2018.

Speaking during the cheque presentation, TNM’s Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Daniel Makata said TNM is a long-term partner for the development of the marketing profession in Malawi, thus its contribution.

“As a truly Malawian company we felt duty to support CIM’s AGM. We have done so before and every passing year bears fruits in form of improvements in the marketing profession. We believe that if well harnessed, the industry can play a vital role to stimulate the country’s economic growth,” said Makata.

Ngwenya said the conference accords TNM an opportunity to showcase its world-class ICT solutions it offers to enterprises across the country on its 4G/LTE and 4.5 G network to the business gurus in the country.

“We offer total communication solutions to business in Malawi by offering quality connectivity through various access mediums and these products and services are tailor-made to bring about efficiency in how businesses whether big or small operate and during the three-day conference will be showcasing our newly launched TNM @ Home package,” he said.

TNM’s support to the 2018 Marketers Lakeshore Conference comprise K2 million for the organisation of event and two braille machines Blind valued at K3.5 Million which CIM which shall donate to Nkope School for the Blind.

In his remarks CIM President Micheal Khomani thanked TNM for the support towards the hosting of the conference.

“We are very grateful to TNM for this kind gesture we didn’t expect to receive such huge contribution from TNM and this demonstrates that the company appreciates the role of marketers in the business. TNM is really a true partner of markets in the country,” said Khomani.

Khomani said over 200 participants are expected to attend the conference and brings a rare combination of content authorities in Economic analysis, Research, Business Intelligence, Marketing metrics and Commercial Excellence.

The conference will be held under the theme Gaining a Competitive Edge: Marketing Strategies in a Turbulent Environment

For further inquiries;

Limbani Nsapato, Manager, Public Relations

0888 893483

E-m limbani.nsapato@tnm.co.mw

