TNM Contributes K10m Towards ICAM Lakeshore Conference

Malawi’s integrated mobile network and ICT service provider TNM Plc has contributed K10 million to the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Malawi (ICAM) for the financial gatekeepers’ Lakeshore conference slated from September 20 to 22, 2018 at Nkopola in Mangochi.

Speaking during the cheque presentation, TNM’s Chief Finance Officer Peter Kadzitche said TNM Plc is a long-term partner of the ICAM, which has the critical role of safeguarding the accountancy profession.

He said accountancy profession is a critical input in economic development growth efforts in Malawi.

“As a truly Malawian company, we felt obliged to support this conference because TNM appreciates and values the role ICAM plays in enhancing financial literacy and ethical & professional conduct which in turn fosters economic growth of the country,” said Kadzitche.

Kadzitche observed that apart from engineers, accountants constitute a big population of TNM’s workforce, hence one of the key drivers to the business.

“TNM always believes that gatherings like the ICAM annual conference provides a platform for professionals to discuss issues for the common good of our business and economic growth for Malawi and by contributing towards the conference we are supporting the nation to have an accountable society. We are among companies, which employee large number of accountants,” he said.

Receiving the donation, ICAM Chief Executive Officer Dr Francis Gondwe thanked TNM for the support towards the hosting of the lakeshore conference.

“ICAM is very humbled with this contribution from TNM this is not a small amount and it will go a long way to help us to host this important conference and meet the expenses. TNM has been a strong partner of ICAM for many years,” said Gondwe.

The conference will be held under the theme Towards achieving sustainable economic gains-The Malawi approach

The conference is expected to attract over 700 delegates and local and international renowned speakers will lead deliberations.

