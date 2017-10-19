TNM Contributes K1.5m Towards MUST Charity Golf

In line with its corporate social responsibility commitment to assist underprivileged sons and daughters of the country with access to tertiary education, TNM has contributed K1.5 million towards the hosting of Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) Charity Golf Tournament scheduled to tee off this Saturday at Lilongwe Golf Club.

MUST has organised the tournament inoder to raise money towards establishment of scholarship fund to support the needy and deserving students at the institution.

Speaking when he presented a cheque for the initiative, TNM’s Head of Marketing Sobhuza Ngwenya said the sponsorship was the fulfillment of TNM’s commitment to promote access to education for underprivileged in the country.

“TNM is committed to making life better for the youth of the country by clearing barriers to access the territory education .Looking at the objectives of this golf tournament we believe that is a very worthwhile course to support so that MUST will be able to achieve this objective of making sure that the needy students can be able to access education,” said Ngwenya.

Ngwenya said TNM appreciates the importance of education in socio-economic development of Malawi, underscoring education as an important pillar of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) Policy.

In her remarks after receiving the cheque, MUST Vice- Chancellor Professor Address Malata hailed TNM for the support describing the company as great partner of the public institution.

“We are very thankful to TNM for coming forward and actually the company has shown that it would want to partner with us.The university has decided to come up with the scholarship fund that will be supporting students over the years and we would like to make sure that no student should drop out of our institution,” said Malata.

The tournament shall be graced by the vice president Dr Saulos Chilima who is also expected to tee off.

Like this: Like Loading...