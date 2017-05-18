TNM Commits K3m to Flames Coach

TNM today underlined its commitment towards football development in the country through a communications partnership with Football Association of Malawi.

Under the partnership, the integrated mobile network operator will provide a TNM Plus contract package to the Malawi National Football Team coach Ronny Van Geneugen at a total cost of MK3 million on a three year contract.

Speaking as he presented the package, TNM’s Chief Officer – Consumer Services, Daniel Makata said as the biggest sponsor of football through the Super League, TNM felt obliged to partner with FAM in helping the Flames coach.

“As a brand, TNM is in football for the long-haul and is anxious to see the Flames doing well,” said Makata

Makata said the package brings unlimited talk time for local calls, unlimited SMSs, 10 GB of data per month for a period of three years plus a handset worth K450,000 and free Wi-Fi hence giving the new coach unlimited freedom to communicate with various stakeholders.

“TNM has noted that the coach is actively engaging Super League teams in his quest to develop the game in Malawi, hence the phone accords him an opportunity to link with various stakeholders without hustles in his bid to change the fortunes of the Under 17, Under 20 and Senior National team,” he said

He said TNM remains passionate about football development and will continue to explore more innovative avenues of assisting clubs and the national team.

“TNM will strive to contribute towards ensuring the national team in general and coach in particular operate with utmost efficiency and our TNM Plus contract package offers exactly that to both individuals and businesses. TNM believes that the Flames being a national team belong to all of us. It is therefore our collective responsibility to support them financially, materially and morally,” said Chief Officer – Consumers Services.