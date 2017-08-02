‘Tiuzanepo Chilungamo Pano, Salvation Is Through Jesus Christ Basi’, Muslim Cleric Tells Funeral Gathering

A well-known Muslim cleric Sheik Makalani Kaunda, on Monday stunned his fellow Muslims when he bluntly said they need to accept Jesus Christ as their personal savior if they dream of inheriting the Kingdom of Allah.
Sheik Makalani Kaunda was preaching at a funeral ceremony of a well-known Limbe businessman Patrick Charles Phiri-who was trading under the busness baner of Pato Viking, at Group Village Headman Ndembe, Traditional Authority Mpama in Chiradzulu District.
As if that was not enough, Sheik Makalani Kaunda used the Holy Bible, instead of Holy Koran, throughout his sermon. Muslims teachings regard Jesus Christ as a mere prophet of God, not as a Son of God, as Chritians believe.
“Truth pains and this truth is painful to most of us Muslim gathering at this funeral. Still I will say it, you do not only have to embrace the teachings of Jesus Christ. You must accept Him if you wish to inherit Allah’s kingdom,” said Sheik Kaunda.
The sermon ignited murmuring among hundreds of Muslims, who included about ten other Sheiks, who were at the ceremony to escort the Rick Ross look-like businessman.
Pato Viking died on Sunday while playing social football game.
Chithunzicho chikugwirizana bwanji ndinkhaniyi #adm?
Inu akhrisitu musamanamizane apa, ndinu ankhutu kumve basi simuzatheka olo, tazipitilizani kuyika ka bible ku mkhwapako every Sunday yo, ana asatana ungamutchule bwanji munthu kuti mwana wa Mulungu fyaaa, ngati yesu ali mwana wa Mulungu nde iwe mwana wa ndani? Nonsense!!!!
Brother Asimenyekyala Mwakisulu have you seen this?
Most of the times writers chose to twist everything to appear supporting their side. Malawi Voice is the champion of that. You better keep on twisting political news other than Religious news.
Shekh Makalani Kaunda is one of the well-known Muslim cleric who calls Christians to Islam by Using the bible. The message was no one can enter paradise without believing in all messengers of God, including Jesus. We Muslims believe in all messengers of God unlike Christianity which depend in worshipping Jesus.
Is salvation through Jesus?? Bible says only God is the Savior (Isaiah 43:11)
Jesus was sent to teach people about true God (John 17:3)
No one can enter paradise unless they do the will of God (Mat 7:21)
Jesus came to do the will of God (John 6:38)
Doing the will of God is what Islam is all about, anybody who deviate from it, deviates from God and the teachings of his prophets Moses, Jesus, Muhammad etc. No Paradise for him.
“Indeed, the religion in the sight of Almighty God is Islam.” Qur’an 3:19
“If anyone is looking for a religion other than Islam, then let it be known that it will not be accepted from him; and in the Hereafter he will be among the losers.” Qur’an 3:85
well presented Mr. Chirombo…… I have read the words which have been quoted as Kaunda’s,n to my surprise, I haven’t come across these words which have been exaggerated by these reporters….. This is hilarious……… Teach them about “Nsanamira za chikhulupiliro, “according to Islamic religion…. They’ll grasp the correct information thoroughly………….
And the most strange part is that they dont believe that Allah is God, but because Jesus has been mentioned now they seem to accept that Almighty Allah is God.
These guys are there just to put the bad image on Mr. Kaunda’s face….. He’s just innocent I suppose…… I’m always grateful that Allah guide us Muslims to understand things on our own….. We don’t commonly depend on spoon feeding…… Nothing can be changed no matter how hard the world may try…… These reporters are just minorities. Their brothers who think they are the wisest, once tried but there mission did not materialise…… Allah will never change n Islamic Religion shall stand firm n strong……….
Everyone nowadays is against our religion اﻹسلام
Point of correction Idrissa Chirombo.. Christians worship Jesus Christ not Jesus.
Proud of you brother Chirombo,beautiful response with nothing but truth.
Reading bible on the funeral is the same as reading novel ,I’m sure makani kaunda was paid for his ignorance, the Islamic faith will stand,there is millions of Christians in the world where Mr kaunda can enjoy his bible and force preachings.
The Good thing tili matsiku osiliza yemwe ali ndi makutu akumva za choona omwe ali ndi maso akuona ulosi ukukwanilisidwa
My friend read the book of daniel and revelation pray every time u Read then may be u will kno that bible is a living words of God and plz dont 4 get mathew 24