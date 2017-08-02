‘Tiuzanepo Chilungamo Pano, Salvation Is Through Jesus Christ Basi’, Muslim Cleric Tells Funeral Gathering

A well-known Muslim cleric Sheik Makalani Kaunda, on Monday stunned his fellow Muslims when he bluntly said they need to accept Jesus Christ as their personal savior if they dream of inheriting the Kingdom of Allah.

Sheik Makalani Kaunda was preaching at a funeral ceremony of a well-known Limbe businessman Patrick Charles Phiri-who was trading under the busness baner of Pato Viking, at Group Village Headman Ndembe, Traditional Authority Mpama in Chiradzulu District.

As if that was not enough, Sheik Makalani Kaunda used the Holy Bible, instead of Holy Koran, throughout his sermon. Muslims teachings regard Jesus Christ as a mere prophet of God, not as a Son of God, as Chritians believe.

“Truth pains and this truth is painful to most of us Muslim gathering at this funeral. Still I will say it, you do not only have to embrace the teachings of Jesus Christ. You must accept Him if you wish to inherit Allah’s kingdom,” said Sheik Kaunda.

The sermon ignited murmuring among hundreds of Muslims, who included about ten other Sheiks, who were at the ceremony to escort the Rick Ross look-like businessman.

Pato Viking died on Sunday while playing social football game.

Like this: Like Loading...