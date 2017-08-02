‘Tiuzanepo Chilungamo Pano, Salvation Is Through Jesus Christ Basi’, Muslim Cleric Tells Funeral Gathering

A well-known Muslim cleric Sheik Makalani Kaunda, on Monday stunned his fellow Muslims when he bluntly said they need to accept Jesus Christ as their personal savior if they dream of inheriting the Kingdom of Allah.
Sheik Makalani Kaunda was preaching at a funeral ceremony of a well-known Limbe businessman Patrick Charles Phiri-who was trading under the busness baner of Pato Viking, at Group Village Headman Ndembe, Traditional Authority Mpama in Chiradzulu District.
As if that was not enough, Sheik Makalani Kaunda used the Holy Bible, instead of Holy Koran, throughout his sermon. Muslims teachings regard Jesus Christ as a mere prophet of God, not as a Son of God, as Chritians believe.
“Truth pains and this truth is painful to most of us Muslim gathering at this funeral. Still I will say it, you do not only have to embrace the teachings of Jesus Christ. You must accept Him if you wish to inherit Allah’s kingdom,” said Sheik Kaunda.
The sermon ignited murmuring among hundreds of Muslims, who included about ten other Sheiks, who were at the ceremony to escort the Rick Ross look-like businessman.
Pato Viking died on Sunday while playing social football game.
Munena zoona ashekh ndipo limbikirani kunena chilungamo in this last days
Pali anthu ena simmatha kuyang’ana makamaka inu asilamu zonse zomwe mmaphunzisana ndizaboza kwambiri
Mwayamba bodza Amalawi Voice
Most of the times writers chose to twist everything to appear supporting their side. Malawi Voice is the champion of that. You better keep on twisting political news other than Religious news.
Shekh Makalani Kaunda is one of the well-known Muslim cleric who calls Christians to Islam by Using the bible. The message was no one can enter paradise without believing in all messengers of God, including Jesus. We Muslims believe in all messengers of God unlike Christianity which depend on worshipping Jesus.
Is salvation through Jesus?? Bible says only God is the Savior (Isaiah 43:11)
Jesus was sent to teach people about true God (John 17:3)
No one can enter paradise unless they do the will of God (Mat 7:21)
Jesus came to do the will of God (John 6:38)
Doing the will of God is what Islam is all about, anybody who deviate from it, deviates from God and the teachings of his prophets Moses, Jesus, Muhammad etc. No Paradise for him.
“Indeed, the religion in the sight of Almighty God is Islam.” Qur’an 3:19
“If anyone is looking for a religion other than Islam, then let it be known that it will not be accepted from him; and in the Hereafter he will be among the losers.” Qur’an 3:85
We believe in Jesus and the bible as the only word of God. We dont believe that Muhamad was a messanger from God, and we dont believe that the Quoran is the word of God. Thats christian faith