‘Tiuzanepo Chilungamo Pano, Salvation Is Through Jesus Christ Basi’, Muslim Cleric Tells Funeral Gathering

A well-known Muslim cleric Sheik Makalani Kaunda, on Monday stunned his fellow Muslims when he bluntly said they need to accept Jesus Christ as their personal savior if they dream of inheriting the Kingdom of Allah.
Sheik Makalani Kaunda was preaching at a funeral ceremony of a well-known Limbe businessman Patrick Charles Phiri-who was trading under the busness baner of Pato Viking, at Group Village Headman Ndembe, Traditional Authority Mpama in Chiradzulu District.
As if that was not enough, Sheik Makalani Kaunda used the Holy Bible, instead of Holy Koran, throughout his sermon. Muslims teachings regard Jesus Christ as a mere prophet of God, not as a Son of God, as Chritians believe.
“Truth pains and this truth is painful to most of us Muslim gathering at this funeral. Still I will say it, you do not only have to embrace the teachings of Jesus Christ. You must accept Him if you wish to inherit Allah’s kingdom,” said Sheik Kaunda.
The sermon ignited murmuring among hundreds of Muslims, who included about ten other Sheiks, who were at the ceremony to escort the Rick Ross look-like businessman.
Pato Viking died on Sunday while playing social football game.
Then it means he is not a real muslim because there are some christians dont know what quran says about jesus including the publisher.Take your time read quran and know what it says about him A real muslim knows and respect jesus.
Jesus of the Koran is not Jesus of the BIBLE. Get your facts, or ask your imaam to tell you this
Then you have your own bible not the one people know.Its a news that jesus is two.One from the bible and another from the quran.Dont ask anybody go straight in quran and read.
#Alexander mumawatsatadi ma buku awiri amenewa Quraan n Bible kapena zomwezi zomangonvera mwa anzanu akawerenga inu ndikumangoloweza ??
Kkkk Mr. Alexander Charismatician Msumbah u believe that there r 2 Jesus ayayayaya
U kn the problem of ur kolan does not talk of muhamed but Jesus so h read and andetstood
Yaaaa true coz the teachings of this two have differences I mean Quran and Bible in other way Jesus and Muhammad Jesus taught us to love our enemies while Muhammad its about Kill, Terrorise and destroy your enemy with evidence we can see how Islam is like disease on earth killing innocent souls everyday everywhere and who can say islam is religion?
#Joseph if u don’t know anythng about Quraan its better to ask kut mwina nkudziwako zambiri..Let me tel this..In Quraan there’s a lot verses tailkng about Jesus n his Mother Maria aswel bt in Quraan we call him Isaah (Jesus)..mu Quraan palibe mneneli wa Allah amene sinamukambe kwambiri nde inuyo kumayamba kaye mwafusa osangoyakhulapoyi..
#Muluya i think u miss the point..lilime lako linazolowera kunama i ca see..
what matters is the interpretation !!! in the Bible Jesus is the right, the way and the truth no one will enter heaven except through Him and i dont think in Quraan is the same interpretation
Mastermind pomwe asilamu muli ndi vuto ndi pamenepo kumukamba Yesu sichipulumutso olo mutamutchula ka million
Asilamu mafuso mumawathawa ndipo mumakwiya kwabasi munthu aka kufusani mafuso ofunika
Komaso mukati mumatsata Yesu pamenepo mukunama chifukwa Yesu anati iye ndi njila ndi choonadi palibe angadze kwa atate opanda Yesu komaso Yense osavomela kuti Yesu ndi mwana wa mulungu ndi devil
Muhammad amakana kuti Yesu ndi mwana wa mulungu
#Maxlee Nditakufusako kut..Ndi verse iti mu Quraan kapena mu Bible yomwe Muhammad anakambako za Yesu ungamdipatse ?? ndindan mneneli amene anabwera padziko lino kuzatsutsa zomwe mneneli wina analalikira ??..My man open ur heart n follow the truth..Mulungu ndi Mulungu payekha osamuphatikiza ndi Yesu ai..Jesus analo chabe prophet ngat aneneli onse n alibe mphanvy iliyonse yokamulowetsa munthu kuntendere ngat mwini wake Mulungu akumukana munthuyo…
we Muslim we follow Jesus n respect him as a Prophet of God..iweyo point ili potikaniza ife asilamu kut sitimutsata Jesus chonsecho Quraan sumaidziwa ndipo suyiwerengayi…
ndanena monveka bwino kut in Quraan Jesuss alimo n muliso zambiri zokhudza iye uja nde iwe ukukana kut ife sitimukamba jesus ukufuna kutathauza chani ??
Jesus is the son of God.ndipo Jesus si mulungu.mulungu ndi nzimu.
#Maxlee Usazitengere wekha thembelero coz kuyakhula kut yense okana kut Yesu ndimwana wa Mulungu ndi Devil that means mwayamba kugamula ngat mphanvu yogamula inaperekedwa kwainu..zisiyeni za mulungu ixi akaweruza ekha.. as a Muslim sindizavomera kut Yesu ndimwana wa Mulungu koma Yesu ndi mntumiki wa Mulungu..
Ndipo yesu ndi njira choonad ndi moyo.ndipo palibe amene angadze kwa atate osadzera kwa iye nde inu #Mastermind mukut yes alibe mphamvu yotani? Mukuchedwa ndithu
mr Ben,eya nokha mukudziwa kuti interpretation imasiyana zowona.komatu momwe amkati ine ndine njira ndi chowona palibe oza kwa atate popanda ine.Sikungotchulatu ayi,sikungoti in the name of jesus basi ayi koma kutsatira ndikuchita zomwe iyeyo mulungu anamutuma.Choncho koran imanena zotsata zomwe iye anatumidwa ndi mulungu osati kumangotchula he is the way,life,salvation ayi.kupanga ntchito yomwe adanena.
I believe that those criticising the Quran and Islam have not even taken time to perceive it’s message through intellectual reading.. Your criticism is based on heresay.. Before you criticise investigate yourself, don’t be ignorant on matters which you are clueless about. Remember you have been given intellect to comprehend matters at your own Will.. Muluya Waheed Beston Kambeta.. Please quote for me from the Qur’an where The Prophet Muhammad S.A.W encouraged terrorism and hate? Don’t quote with ignorance, please be evidential on your claims. So if you decide to kill someone today must I hold your religion accountable for your crimes..
Talib Hamdani there is more than 164 Jihad verses in Quran all of them encourages you (Muslims) to kill Infidels (Christians &Jews) ok just read Quran 5:9 just one of them
I had time to read Quran and Hadith no one can deceive me
So your learned to interpretation of Qur’an and hadith? Again your comprehension is very poor Muluya Waheed Beston Kambeta..
Talib Hamdani tell me the meaning of Jihad?
Again what is your comprehension of the word Jihad? Thereafter I will enlighten you..
In book of Quran there is Jesus as a messeger that’s it and they don’t recognise him as a son of God , they don’t even believe that he died for our sins ,they don’t believe that he is the only to the truth, the don’t believe he was raised from the dead. He said “whosoever believe in me believe also In my father “therefore you can argue what ever way you may buy one thing the Bible clearly says”unless you believe that Jesus Christ is the son of God there is no life in you”. Unless you drink of his blood and his body there is no life in you .Unless you be baptised there is no life in you. Jesus is the way the truth and the light For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son so that who so ever believe in him shall not perish but have the everlasting Life.praise be to God for hi is Grace upon us.
#Molly di u fear God himself or Jesus ? let me tell u this my man…Ufumu wakumwamba suli mwa aneneli ai koma mwini wake Mulungu..Yesu ananena kut paline okapeza chilupulumutso ngat sadzera mwaine sikut amatathauza kut kupanda kutchura dzinalake ndikutchura dzina la mulungu ndekut sungakapeze chipulumutso..akulu mukuyenera kuzindikira kut Mulungu payekha ndiokwanira kumupepmbedza opanda Yesu or Muhammadi..tsono inuyo man mayakhulidwe akuonetsa kut zambiri zinakuphonyani zomwe Yesu analalikira coz ngakhale mwini wakeyo yesu aakafuna kupephera amapepha kwa Mulungu mwini wake..hard it been kut Yesu anali ndi mphanvu payekha y amazivuta kumagwada pansi ndikumapephera kwamwini Moyo ??
thats according to his own judgement,not what he read! After all,makalani Kaunda cant divert islamic fundamentals,rather,scriptures can!
There is a chapter of mary, mother of JESUS in koran that explains why the man of God preached that way
what does the chapter of Mary say? tell us here,coz I dont c where it says we shud take hm to b God!
Are u matola the one I follow politically? My mentor thou u don’t know me…kkk kip on debating.just following
Masiku osiliza ano azitero okha kumaziwa choonadi cha Yesu
Mike ❤️❤️❤️❤️
