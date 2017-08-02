‘Tiuzanepo Chilungamo Pano, Salvation Is Through Jesus Christ Basi’, Muslim Cleric Tells Funeral Gathering

A well-known Muslim cleric Sheik Makalani Kaunda, on Monday stunned his fellow Muslims when he bluntly said they need to accept Jesus Christ as their personal savior if they dream of inheriting the Kingdom of Allah.
Sheik Makalani Kaunda was preaching at a funeral ceremony of a well-known Limbe businessman Patrick Charles Phiri-who was trading under the busness baner of Pato Viking, at Group Village Headman Ndembe, Traditional Authority Mpama in Chiradzulu District.
As if that was not enough, Sheik Makalani Kaunda used the Holy Bible, instead of Holy Koran, throughout his sermon. Muslims teachings regard Jesus Christ as a mere prophet of God, not as a Son of God, as Chritians believe.
“Truth pains and this truth is painful to most of us Muslim gathering at this funeral. Still I will say it, you do not only have to embrace the teachings of Jesus Christ. You must accept Him if you wish to inherit Allah’s kingdom,” said Sheik Kaunda.
The sermon ignited murmuring among hundreds of Muslims, who included about ten other Sheiks, who were at the ceremony to escort the Rick Ross look-like businessman.
Pato Viking died on Sunday while playing social football game.
If we say follow Jesus it means the following:
1 -Belief in One God as Jesus taught- Mark 12 v 28-31/ Surah 2 v 163.
2 -Remove shoes and wash face, arms and feet when you want to worship- John 13v4-12/Exsodus 30v17-18.
3 – Be circumsised as Jesus did. Luke 2v21/ Romans 15v8 and Genesis 17v9.
If you follow the above selected sunnah/practice of Jesus, then you regard Jesus as the way, truth and life indeed.
The sheikh was misquoted on the above basis. Sitimalankhula chimbulimbuli ife. Ngati anakuchekani ndi ulaliki womwe simunaumvepo chibadwire basi muli sheikh akuti tilandire yesu ngati mbuye ndi mpulumutsi!! Tiyeni tizitsata zili pamwambazi.
muslim are beriev jesus christ us a prophet not a son of God even in quran jesus was taiking more than muhamad but the problem we people the way we chose ena amati ndi mwana wamulungu ena mtumiki wamulungu but muslims we beriev as a prophet not a son of God, if u se muslim dispus jesus is not a muslim.
As a Muslim I believe that Jesus is one of the Prophets sent to earth. The difference with what Christians believe is that they think Jesus is either god or son of God or both. According to my belief Jesus is a man son of Mary and is not a god or son of God
