Times’ Reporters Contemplate Quitting Over Distortion of Their Articles

Mass exodus is looming at the media giant, Times Groups, as reporters are fed-up with deliberate distorting of their articles by Chief Editor George Kasakula.

They claim, everytime they have delivered articles, Kasakula rewrites them to suit his political interests, the development they said put them in unnecessary conflict with news sources, especially from the Government side.

“Our news sources have been expressing anger over the grossly distorted information they give us. We have always defended ourselves by emailing them the original copies we emailed Kasakula, but it is no longer working, news sources especially from the government side feel we are being unprofessional,” said one of the reporters who did not want to be named.

Another one added: “The unfortunate situation has resulted in the paper running retraction or sources releasing press statements bemoaning the distortions.”

“We are all contemplating quitting in protest because the tendency is putting our respective credibility in disrepute,” said another.

Since January, the reporters claim, Times Group’s products of The Daily Times, Malawi News and Sunday Times have run a combination of 61 retractions and about 30 clarifications have been issued against them.

“This is not health for a media group that has been operating in Malawi for over 100 years. Kasakula has a political agenda, and a times we feel sorry for him as he seem to have lost control of the papers to some political masters who cares very little about truth,” said another.

True to the reporters’ this week alone, The Daily Times has run two retractions and another two clarification statements have been issued against the paper.

These include a retraction on Tuesday’s lead story ‘C’wealth chides government on corruption’, ‘State House dodges auditors’ and Escom’s press statement on news article ‘Escom in hot soup’.

“These deliberate sensetionalisation of articles has a potential to kill our careers since its our names that appear on the By-lines,” they said.

