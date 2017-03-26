Times Media Group Now A Hall Of Shame: Dragging Itself Deeper Into Mud

Already battling an image crisis after mass resignations of reporters, journalists rejecting jobs and poor editorial work, two more incidents have dragged Times Media Group deeper into the mud of bad publicity and laughable view of professionalism.
On Saturday, the Group’s flagship newspaper Malawi News led with a public relations piece that has set tongues wagging on social media about the integrity of the editors.
Commentators on social media wonder how a paper that calls itself an investigative publication opted to abandon such a call of reporting to carry a piece of advertising meant for some profile pages inside the paper.
A day before that, Times made yet another bad headline for itself from a talk show programme that went so badly against its host Brian Banda.
Banda is known for his incompetence and ignorance of issues but often disguises his ineptude through abusing his interviewees with senseless questions.
However on Friday, his incompetence was exposed by DPP member Ken Msonda who kept the hapless Banda on the backfoot and he schooled him on a number of issues.
The interview was such a flop on the part of Times and Brian Banda that there are comments flying on social media about how low they have both become and dragged Malawi journalism into disrepute.
A well known political commentator posted on Facebook:
“Just finished listening to Brian Banda-Ken Msonda Interview….how low, what a shame!”
Another observer also writes on Facebook:
“Times Group might be the oldest media house in the country but they have very little to show by example as a ‘leader’. Cases in point: it is surprising that editors allowed Malawi News’ lead…. and then there is this audio clip circulating of Brian Banda interviewing Ken Msonda, where I can debate on that the journalist is on several times of the interview out of order….but all that and more passes at Times Group.”
Mwatikwana ndnkhan zanu zopusaz mwamva…nde brian banda mungamfanizire ndindan kuradio yachpanu chanuyo
Send us a copy of the interview b4 w rush into making sme comments
Msonda: Mukufunsa mafunso ngati satana alikumbuyo kwanuko kukuwuzirani mafusidwe oyalutsa Msonda.
Brian: Muganiza kuti mulimba ku DPP ndi zinthu mene zikukhalira?
Msonda: Zinthu zake ziti ndipo anthu ake ati. Malawi ili ndi anthu 17 million ndiye akadandaula anthu 1 million muziti dziko la Malawi. Mukulakwitsa. Muziti ine Brian.
Brian: Ndalama mwazitenge kuti zonditchalejera ine poti ndimakudziwani kuti ndinu oshoter?
Msonda: Brian ndiye kuti simukundidziwa. Ife achina Nsonda tinabweretsa Lucky Dube kudzavina pa stadium in muli ana mwinanso muli standard 1 musakutidziwa. Abwana ife ndiwolemera ku uzimu ndikuthupi komwe
.
Brian: Mukanakhala kuti ndinu olemera, bwezi mutadudukira kukalowa chipani cha DPP?
Msonda: Kusawukako nanga ndimadya pa khomo panu a Brian? Kusawuka kwa ine mwakuwona liti a Brian? Liti munandigulirako Fanta? Muli zaka zingati kodi inu?
Msonda: Kodi a Brian mwadya banzi. Akupatsani zingati ndiwonjezere?
Brian: Kodi tsogolo lanu mu ndale ndilotani?
Msonda: Tsogolo lamunthu wina aliyese amadziwa ndi ambuye ndiye tsogolo langa mu ndale akudziwa ndi ambuye. Mfuseni ambuye.
Brian: Tiyimire pamenepa kwa lero poti mukuwoneka kuti mayankhidwe anu alero ndi achipongwe komanso mwano. Mwina ndizimene mwaphunzira ku chipani cha DPP kuyankha mwa mwano.
Msonda: Ndikuthokozeni a Brian Banda koma ndikuchenjezeni. Mukamafunsa ine muzikozekera mwina 1 week mukusala kudya ndikupemphera. Mwayalukatu lero. Mulungu akudalitseni.
Msonda: Koma mulimba kumeneko paja simukhazikika. Akupatsani zingati kumeneko kuti mukhazikike paja ndinu osakhazikika.
This z silly questions to a wise man like nsonda coz Brian sakuyenera kukamba za kusauka kwa mr nsonda pamenenso iye ndi osauka.Even if we can put them on wealth scale Nsonda sangafane ndi Brian.Brian ali kutali kwambiri.Brian must go back to xul
Point of correction,,, Lucky DUBE came to Malawi with KOSSAM MSONDA not Ken Msonda….
Kodi adakulandani mkazi Brianiyotu…..osangonena mavuto anu bwa???….hahahhahaaaaa!….
I listened to the program n Ken Msonda is dull, he failed to cooperate n what he was answering showed how he is not trust worthy in politics… Till when politians will start loving Malawi as their dear country not just sucking it till it’s milkless!!! God take away wicked leaders n bring us one like King Solomon or King David
Both of them were in PP & they know each other
Despair that but Msonda has nothing to offer for the development of this country only milking it till it’s dry
Its.Ken.Msonda.who.brought.Luck.Dube.to.Malawi…………………………………..???.ndechiyani.chimene??????????
Inu waku2mani ndani?