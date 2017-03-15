Times Media Group Lied on APM-C.C.A.P Face-off

Times Media Group is not relenting in its quest to spread lies, that is if Tuesday’s lead story in The Daily Times, where the oldest media group claimed that the General Assembly of C.C.A.P plans to meet President Peter Mutharika, was anything to go by.

In the story, The Daily Times said that the CCAP General Assembly had observed that Mutharika was shielding some suspected corruption officials surrounding him, the development they claimed can lead to the president’s downfall.

Quoting CCAP General Secretary for the Assembly Reverend Collin Mbawa, The Daily Times further claimed that the Assembly’s leadership which consists of all five synods of Blantyre, Nkhoma and Livingstonia, Harare and Lusaka in Zimbabwe and Zambia respectively, was therefore seeking an audience with Mutharika over the matter.

However, Reverend Mbawa categorically stated that what The Daily Times’ Samuel Kalimira reported was a total misrepresentation of what he told him.

“I never said all that. They completely distorted what exactly I told them and am actually shocked. How can they sink this low to lie to the nation,” bemoaned the cleric.

