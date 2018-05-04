Times Group In Financial Crisis: No Fuel For Operations, Employees Yet To Get April Salaries

Times Group, the leading media house in Malawi, is in a mini crisis, Malawi Voice can reveal.

As of Friday afternoon, most employees had not yet received their salaries for the month of April.

The mini-crisis has even affected the operations of the company as most vehicles had no fuel for operations including taking TV crew to important functions.

Inside sources said Times Group was threatened with closure by Malawi Revenue Authority for unpaid taxes. The company prioritised MRA that is why the staff members have not been paid.

Malawi Voice can also reveal that the company vehicles refuel at BP Filling Station in Wenela which in the past was run by the company’s Managing Director. It is not clear whether the Managing Director still runs the filling station.

