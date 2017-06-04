Times Dealt Another Blow: Talented Journalist Ponje Leaves For NPL

Times Group which is a falling Babylon has been dealt another big blow. One of its finest reporters Alick Ponje has resigned and joined Nation Publications Limited.

Ponje becomes the latest reporter to have resigned after the cream of reporters dumped the sinking Titanic ship who included former Head of Investigations and Bureau Chief for Lilongwe Bureau Deogratias Mmana, investigative journalist who was assistant editor for Malawi News Charles Mpaka, another investigative journalist Ntchindi Meki, several cameramen and videoeditors who joined Rainbow TV station which belongs to Shepherd Bushiri. Others who dumped the company included best radio presenter Stanley Mphaya and others.

Ponje is a multitalented reporter who is good at both print and electronic media. He was the engine for Times newsroom at Lilongwe Bureau. He helped in subediting stories from his friends and could anchor radio and TV reports from the region. He was a good producer of news bulletin segments from Lilongwe. His print stories needed little editing according to one source in the company.

His departure leaves a huge gap in the editorial section.

The source in the company said many more reporters are also working on their exit strategy as the working environment is not conducive.

“Many of those that left did so because they did not want to be used to campaign for MCP and its president. The editorial section has lost direction. Everyone wants to leave,” one source said.

The source said many more reporters are working on their exit strategy and that more resignations are coming.

“The impact of the resignations is there. Our newspapers are full of mistakes nowadays,” the source said.

The source said reporters are still forced to cook up stories that advance the agenda of MCP.

“The latest example is the recent story on the Commonwealth official and corruption. The story was cooked up to paint a negative picture for government. No wonder the official demanded an apology and the paper apologised. It a shame that our company can sink so low to be that partisan. The top guys are so obsessed with politics and they all want political positions and that is why they are doing all they can to fight for MCP to win,” the source said.

