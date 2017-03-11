Timely Completion Of MCA Compact Crucial For Second Negotiations

The timely completion of the infrastructure development projects falling under the Millennium Challenge Account – Malawi Compact would provide Malawi with a stronger stand in negotiating for another grant with the Government of the United States of America.

Minister of Mining, Energy and Natural Resources Bright Msaka said this Thursday when he inspected the progress on construction of Phombeya power sub-station and the construction of 400 Kilovolt power transmission line from Phombeya to Nkhoma in Balaka.

The minister urged few people who are affected by the project and were compensated to relocate to other places to prevent derailing the project.

He said people need to understand that the project is a national program and they should honor their commitment.

He said the money that the US Government had compensated them with was far much higher than what the Malawi Government would have provided, and it was unfortunate for them to expect more money.

According to him, failure to complete the compact in time, by September 19, 2018, would land Malawi in a difficult position to negotiate with the US Government for another compact.

“The unfortunate part is that if we do not complete this project in its designated period, all the money that will remain unused will be withdrawn. Beyond that, it will be very difficult to persuade the American Government for a second compact with Malawi if the first one has had problems.

“So my appeal is for Malawians to respect the agreements they reached and relocate,” said Msaka.

According to Msaka the project will improve both the software and hardware capacity of Escom.

“This compact has two parts; development of software which was to do with capacity building to ensure that Electricity Supply Commission of Malawi (Escom) is financially sound, putting systems in place, support towards the unbundling of Escom and making sure that there is a strong foundation of a sound power sector in Malawi.

“The second part is the hardware part which is the construction of infrastructure that will ensure we have a highway that will virtually take power from power generating plants in this part of the country and distribute it to the rest of the country. As it is, this is the biggest substation with the largest transmission lines this country has ever seen,” said Msaka.

Millennium Challenge Corporation Resident Director Oliver Pierson expressed optimism that the compact will be completed in time.

“We have probably six to ten months to work on the substation and maybe another year worth of work on the transmission lines, but both will be completed before the end of the compact. This electricity will bring more power to Malawian businesses and homes once commissioned,” said Pierson.

Pierson also revealed that a large transformer which he said is a key piece of equipment for this project will be arriving in the coming seven days.

On the issue of people being reluctant to move, Pierson said there are some households who live in the path of the transmission line who will temporarily lose their land. On the other hand households who will permanently lose their land are those whose land is in points where the transmission towers are being constructed.

“In all, there are 5000 project affected people, but over 96 per cent of them have already been compensated. Right now we are dealing with the last few hundreds. The challenge is that some have already signed the agreement forms but when we go back to the villages with their money, we find it difficult to get in touch with them.

“So, it involves repeated trips to the villages, continuous working hand in hand with the local chiefs to make sure we find the people, give them their money, make sure they are satisfied and then moving on with the project,” said Pierson. (By Sylvester Kumwenda, Lilongwe, March 10, Mana)

