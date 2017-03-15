Time Up For Miracle Money: Hard-Working Namadingo Gets MK2.4million From TNM After A Performance Towards Children’s Cancer Ward

TNM has donated MK2.4million towards the #5MILin40 initiative by Malawi’s gifted gospel musician Patience Namadingo.
Namadingo is on a charity drive seeking to raise K5 million in aid of the children’s cancer ward at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) Children’s Cancer Ward in Blantyre.
Namadingo said his initiative is currently on track as it has received overwhelming support from the public. He thanked TNM and all other well-wishers who have contributed towards this initiative.
“I am receiving numerous bookings because Malawians have seen the power of this initiative. Let’s all join hands to support this initiative,” he said.
