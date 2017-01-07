“Mr Muhara has experience in both the public and the private sectors and, I want him to bring change to the public service. I want us to see restoration of integrity in the system. I want us to see a performance-driven public service. We must see change of mindset towards performance.
“And I want to see better performance of public sector reforms now that the commission’s work is coming to an end. There are several reports of mismanagement of resources in the public service. I want you to root out corruption from the civil service.
“Your office is mandated to discipline, to suspend and to fire people. I want wrong doers to be fired and prosecuted. In fact, we are better off parting with people who bring performance down than keeping them in the system. Time for playing games is over.
Time For Playing Games Is Over- APM Speaks On The New Chief Secretary
