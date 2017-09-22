Tight Security & Celebration Of Pictures At Miss Blantyre Grand Finale…Partners VIP Securicor, Fitness Centre & Insight Media

While preparations for the 2017 Miss Blantyre grand finale near a climax, organisers have recently unveiled two key partnerships established with an objective to light up the event. Speaking during the symbolic partnership contract signing, Miss Blantyre this year, which happens on the Friday night of 13th October 2017 will have remarkably a celebration of pictures and tight security according to the Pageant Chairperson Daniel Ngwira.

“Pageantry revolves around a life that is real and visual imagery attests to that. Against this background, we have considered to bring this innovation to the activities in preamble as guests shall be arriving to watch this grand finale. Basically, we will have Insight Media taking professional pictures for our delegates” Said Ngwira. As it stands, Insight Media will be supporting Miss Blantyre 2017 with professional photoshoots for the contestants. The climax is when the photos party shall involve patrons at the grand finale happening in three weeks’ time. According to Daniel Gomani who is Sales and Projects Manager for Insight Media, his company aspires to support the event and at the same time promote their brand.

Other than the above, Miss Blantyre has also partnered VIP Security and VIP Fitness centres respectively. Through this partnership, Miss Blantyre 2017 assures patrons of maximum security and great protocol throughout the event.

“We have partnered the very best in provision of state of the art security services in the country. Our objective is to thrill an enabling environment where our patrons get maximum entertainment” Said Ngwira.

Speaking to VIP Securicor and VIP Fitness Centre Marketing Executive Mr. Wina Mphepo, their company has a desire to make a difference by giving back to the community. This is why they sponsored Miss Blantyre via their sister company VIP Fitness Centre, a fully built modern gym where the Top 3 Miss Blantyre Winners will have 6 months full subscription.

Mphepo adds “we are well aware that fitness these days is more than just a hobby, it has become a lifestyle to many. VIP Fitness Centre hence felt the need to get involved as exercise plays a vital role in beauty pageants; making this a perfect platform to encourage both healthy eating and the importance of regular exercising”

The event will attract top business class, fun loving and all the who-is-who’s from Blantyre and other districts. According to Ngwira, they also expect top brass from Blantyre City Council whose Keep Blantyre Clean is a campaign they together pioneer.

Commenting on the partnerships, Administration and Logistics Manager for Miss Blantyre Miss Regina Nzima said they are more than excited welcoming these partners on board. “First was Sunbird who are hosting the event, now we have VIP Securicor, VIP Fitness Centre and Insight Media companies joining the party. We can definitely do better with the corporates coming on board to sponsor a category on our budget and leverage on the marketing and brand entrenchment opportunities the pageant offers” Said Nzima.

“We expect more companies to jump on our marketing category called Brand Exhibition. If a company has a marketing function that really works, they can’t shun the category looking at the opportunity it provides. A candle that lights fears no darkness” Concluded Nzima on a lighter note.

Miss Blantyre grand finale happens on 13th October 2017 at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel. The event brings together 15 beautiful ladies from Blantyre battling for the crown.

